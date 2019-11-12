Anna Faris engaged to Michael Barrett?

US actress Anna Faris has sparked engagement rumours once again after she stepped out wearing a diamond ring.

The Mom star has been dating Michael Barrett for two years since her split with Chris Pratt, who had tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger a few months back.

Two months after Anna parted ways with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame star, she began dating Michael Barrett in October 2017.

Engagement rumours were abuzz when Anna stepped out wearing a beautiful diamond ring.

Over the weekend, a photographer asked Anna how she and her cinematographer beau were doing to which she replied, "we're wonderful."

The paparazzi said, “congratulations” and over this Faris replied “Thank you”. When another photographer asked if she was prepared for her big day, she said "not quite ready for the 'big day' yet."

The actress will be walking down the aisle for the third time if she marries Barrett.

Anna shares a son with Pratt and prior to that she was also married to Ben Indra for four years from 2004 to 2008.