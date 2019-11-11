Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio trolled by Cole Sprouse over People's Choice Award

As the People's Choice Award rolled out on Sunday night, a number of artists bagged accolades at the star-studded and glitzy affair including Cole Sprouse.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor's win came out as unprecedented against big names like Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Zac Efron and Sameul L. Jackson.

While accepting his big win, the Disney star decided to lighten up the occasion by poking a bit of fun at his seniors' expense.

Holding onto the award, the star said: "To some of the other newcomers in this category, specifically DiCaprio and Pitt, just keep your heads up.”

Soon after he quickly changed beats and went onto say a few cherry words for his fellow co-stars. He stated: "Don't let this dishearten you. You guys are going to be here one day. The three of us, we've had this competition for a long time. But, apparently, this is my year."