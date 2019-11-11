Angelina Jolie takes a break from 'The Eternals', soaking up the sun with her kids at the beach

Angelina Jolie, Hollywood's leading face, is a stunner on screens but the actor makes sure to create the perfect work and family life balance.

With her currently busy schedule, the Salt actor has been filming in Spain and after the recent media buzz caused by leaked costume pictures, Angelina has decided to take a short break from the sets of Marvel's The Eternals and rescheduled herself to spend time with her children, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

At Canary Islands, Angelina and her kids were photographed soaking up the sun on the beach as the actor was casually dressed for the short vaccay, donning all-black and her hair pulled back in a ponytail with a chic pair of dark sunglasses.

Angelina’s kids were seen all bundled up in cream-coloured blankets, battling the strong summer shore winds.



The outing is a positive bout of publicity which came as a welcomed change after eyewitnesses reported findings of an unexploded WWII bomb on sets.

Sources stated, "It was obviously terrifying — the bomb could have been there for decades untouched but who knows what might have happened if it was disturbed. Some of the biggest stars in the world were on set and nobody was taking any chances. Fortunately, experts dealt with it.”