Kartarpur Corridor: Mahira Khan, Armeena Khan and other celebs praise Pakistan's peace gesture

After inaugurating the Kartarpur Corridor and permitting the Sikhs of India to visit the temple of their religion's founding father Guru Nanak visa-free, Pakistan has set a benchmark of love and tolerance.

Pakistani celebrities who are vocal on social and civic issues of the country could not resist commenting on the inauguration. From Pakistan's leading lady in the film industry Mahira Khan to the ex-cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, celebrities have shown support to the government.

This moment was long-awaited as last year prime minister Imran Khan laid foundation stone of the project and in just 11 months the Gurdwara was ready for the pilgrims.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Manmohan Singh, Sunny Deol and other prominent personalities from India attended the event and thanked PM Imran and his team for providing Sikhs the opportunity to visit the Gurdwara from now on.