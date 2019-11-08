iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro pre-booking starts in Pakistan

KARACHI: The latest lineup of Apple smartphones have officially arrived in Pakistan. These include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Pakistanis can now get their hands on these smartphones with all their colour variants and styles.

With the official registered product, Pakistanis can now make use of all key specifications and features of the phone including the FaceTime app. The app will be available in the official lineup in Pakistan as well.

The three new iPhone models were introduced by Apple in September this year. The iPhone 11 series boasts upgrades over previous models, including a dual-camera system, longer battery life, a more powerful computer chip, and better water resistance.

The phone's camera has a new 'ultra-wide' angle lens. Like the other new models, the iPhone is powered by an 'A13 bionic' chip made in-house by Apple and infused with machine learning as well as high-performance graphics and processing capabilities.



iPhone 11 series Prices in Pakistan:

In the US, the iPhone 11 is priced at $699, while the iPhone 11 Pro and larger-screened iPhone 11 Pro Max have prices starting at $999 and $1,099 respectively.

Official prices for different variants of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are listed below.

iPhone11:

64 GB – PKR 173,499

128 GB – PKR 182,299

256 GB – PKR 200,999

iPhone 11 Pro:

64 GB – PKR 229,999

256 GB – PKR 258,499

512 GB – PKR 296,499

iPhone 11 Pro Max:

64 GB – PKR 248,499

256 GB – PKR 276,999

512 GB – PKR 315,499

The prices above include all duty charges and the available units will all be approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA).

When will iPhone 11 be available in Pakistan?

Pre-booking for the iPhone11, iPhone11 Pro, and iPhone11 Pro Max kicked off at all Apple authorised resellers across the country on Friday.

The official products, with specially designed QR code seals, will be available across all major Pakistani cities through the authorized resellers from November 15, 2019.



How to check if your iPhone is official?

You can check if your Apple smartphone is official by using its country code. For Pakistan, Apple has assigned a unique country code: ZP/A.

According to the Silicon Valley company, a unique country code ensures that only genuine and authentic Apple products reach iPhone users in Pakistan.

iPhone owners in Pakistan who buy the official product can verify the authenticity of their product by checking the unique country code, ZP/A.