Malaika Arora talks about working while being pregnant and being a working mom

Malaika Arora recently talked about her experience working during and after pregnancy on the podcast show, No Filter Neha.

The star stated, "I’m pregnant, not a corpse. And what maternity break? We are in 2016, not in the 1800s."

While walking down memory lane, the actress stated, “You know this is so far back. My son is 17 years old. It’s amazing to see so many women today you know who are mothers, who work right through their pregnancy and after because otherwise everybody thinks it’s ‘chalo pack up karke niklo’. So I guess back then when I actually worked throughout, it was pretty amazing, nobody actually knowing about it or talking about it because there was no such platform to talk about it but yeah I remember I first started off with full length, then I went mid, then I went 3/4 and then waist and then bust and then neck till then it was only one eye, one mouth, one lip, one ear.”



Also Read: Arjun Kapoor finally addresses talk of his marriage to Malaika Arora

She further went on to say, “I have been through that whole process so yeah I think the best part about my pregnancy was the fact that I could just be. I was not sitting at home and crying and saying oh god! I’m in pain when will this be over and done with.”

Talking about how important it was to feel like herself and not alter her life’s dynamic for a pregnancy, the star stated, “I worked throughout and I think that’s what kept me going. I worked before, I worked through, I worked right after, exactly 40 days after. I took that 40 days off of my baby because my mom was like ‘No you have to!’. And exactly 40 days after I was up and about and shooting and working."

