Jennifer Aniston says she feels safe at home

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood diva Jennifer Aniston has admitted that she feels home is a safe place for her.

In an interview with Glamour, alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer says, “I love being at home. It is a safe and comfortable place for me.”

However, she added that staying too much at home will isolate you and make you lose touch with what is going on outside.

To a question, Jen said she definitely had a hard time getting a job, adding “there is no gain without that pain.”

Commenting on the #MeToo movement, she said “I was sad. I was mortified."