Miley Cyrus unfollows exes Liam Hemsworth, Kaitlynn Carter, gets unfollowed back

Miley Cyrus made, what some would call a ‘huge online step’ this week as in the midst of her tumultuous relationship with Cody Simpson, the star decided to cut whatever remaining ties she had with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

Although the couple officially cut ties back in August, Liam and Miley still remained digitally connected, up until now.

That head-turning, turbulent relationship with Kaitlynn also couldn't last more than a few weeks, and before anyone could wrap their head around the situation, it was revealed that Miley had started dating Cody Simpson.

Top Read: Miley Cyrus' family bonds with Cody Simpson as things move fast between the two

All of this occurred while the ex-couple was still following each other on Instagram, however it appears that is no longer the case, Miley was the one to initiate and further unfollowed Kaitlynn Carter within the ruckus as well.

All of this seems to have been done as Cody’s and Miley’s relationship began to garner massive amount of attraction online.

Her ex-husband didn’t seem to hold back and decided to unfollow the former Disney star as well. However, much to the disappointment and aggression of fans, Liam seems to have kept pictures of her.

This unfollow spree seems to have been done after Kaitlynn wrote a blog for Elle, revealing her love affair with the Wrecking Ball hit maker.

Read More: Miley Cyrus hospitalized, ‘boyfriend’ Cody Simpson arrives to serenade her

She wrote, "This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her. It wasn’t quite that simple, of course. But it also wasn’t very complicated, either."

She further went on to say, "Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her. But after reflecting on my romantic history, I realized that I’ve never really had a ‘type'.”

The star went on to say, "Although the relationship with my friend was often referenced in the media as merely a ‘summer fling’ or a ‘same-sex affair,’ it was so much more than that. This was a profound journey of self-discovery. For the first time, I listened to myself, forgot about the ‘norm’, and lived."