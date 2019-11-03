Miley Cyrus' family bonds with Cody Simpson as things move fast between the two

Miley Cyrus appears to be going strong with Cody Simpson after parting ways from husband Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.

The new lovebirds are standing firm and going at quite a swift pace as the Aussie hunk is already feeling at home with his ladylove’s family.

The Party in the USA singer shared photos of their time spent together with her mother Tish Cyrus and sister Noah at their house as Cody goofs around and has a good time.

The video shared shows Miley calling Cody her ‘baby’ as they indulge in some public display of affection.

Another video shared by Noah shows Tish shaking a leg, dressed in the Smokey Bear Halloween costume while the couple laughs and cheers her on.

Noah shared with followers another glimpse into their fun family time where she added the caption: "We’ve had [Miley Cyrus] make us 4 pieces of toast wit [sic] butter n now making her make 2 more as we are shoveling grapes DOOOWWWWN.”



