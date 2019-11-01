Prince Harry made a 'tearful' call to ex before marrying Meghan Markle: source

The British royal family never fails to exit the limelight over reported rifts and internal drama and in the latest gossip from the Sussex royals, tabloids have supposedly unveiled some juicy detail about Prince Harry.

As per a report by Daily Express, before tying the knot to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had an emotional moment with his former flame Chelsy Davy.

The publication cited royal author Katie Nicholl being told by a close source that right before his wedding with the former Suits star, the Duke of Sussex had dialed the number of his ex-ladylove and had also gotten a tad bit ‘tearful’.

“It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on. Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding,” the source said.

“In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party. Though reports claimed Davy was there, a family friend told Vanity Fair that she didn’t get an invite to the party,” added the grapevine.

While both of Prince Harry’s exes, Davy as well as Cressida Bonas were seen at St George’s Chapel for the royal wedding ceremony, neither received an invite for the evening reception that took place in Frogmore House on the Windsor estate.