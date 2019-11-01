Nadal beats Wawrinka to reach Bercy quarter-finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Rafael Nadal eased past Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday to boost his hopes of claiming the year-end world number one ranking by reaching the Paris Masters quarter-finals.
The 19-time Grand Slam champion is already guaranteed to usurp Novak Djokovic at the rankings summit next week, but winning a maiden Bercy title would secure the year-end top spot.
Nadal will face French wildcard and 2008 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarter-finals on Friday after taking his impressive head-to-head record against three-time Grand Slam title-winner Wawrinka to 19-3.
Djokovic earlier booked his last-eight place with a 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 win over Britain´s Kyle Edmund.
PARIS: Rafael Nadal eased past Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday to boost his hopes of claiming the year-end world number one ranking by reaching the Paris Masters quarter-finals.
The 19-time Grand Slam champion is already guaranteed to usurp Novak Djokovic at the rankings summit next week, but winning a maiden Bercy title would secure the year-end top spot.
Nadal will face French wildcard and 2008 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarter-finals on Friday after taking his impressive head-to-head record against three-time Grand Slam title-winner Wawrinka to 19-3.
Djokovic earlier booked his last-eight place with a 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 win over Britain´s Kyle Edmund.