Nicki Minaj flaunts her $1.1 million wedding ring in Instagram post

Nicki Minaj, aged 36, recently tied the knot with husband Kenneth Petty.

The couple posted a picture on Halloween, dressed as the murderess Chucky and the bride of Chucky. In that post, the most prominent were their massive wedding rings.



TMZ reports that Minaj’s husband, 41, was involved in the designing process across a multitude of steps.



Nicki Minaj ties the knot with Kenneth Petty in surprise wedding ceremony

Creating the square jewel took them several months to complete.

The jewelers at Rafaello stated that Petty, who is a registered sex offender due to a rape charge involving an underage girl, paid an estimated $1.1 million in payment for the ring.

The jeweller’s rate the custom piece to be a 17-carat centre with VVS2-clarity diamonds.