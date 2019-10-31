Shehbaz Sharif to address Azadi March protesters in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif will participate in Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Azadi March in Islamabad on Thursday.

According to Geo News, the former Punjab chief minister was due to leave Lahore for Islamabad in the afternoon. Sources said the PML-N leader will also address the protesters of Azadi March.

Meanwhile, Amir Zulfiqar DIG Islamabad took an aerial view of the capital while DIG Security Waqaruddin visited Faizabad Interchange.

DIG Operations said 274 policemen were deployed at the Faizabad Inter-change.

Geo News reported that traffic at the Interchange has been suspended to and from Murree.

According to Geo news, shipping containers have been placed to block the roads near the interchange.