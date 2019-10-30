Petrol price in Pakistan, updated petrol, diesel prices for month of November 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan, on the recommendations by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revises Petrol, High Speed Diesel, Light Diesel, Kerosene oil and other petroleum product prices on monthly basis.



For the month of November 2019, the OGRA has suggested increase in the prices of petrol and high speed diesel while a cut in light diesel and kerosene oil prices.

OGRA has recommended Rs 1 per litre increase in the price of petrol, Rs 0.27 per litre increase in the price of diesel while Rs 2.39 per litre cut in the price of Kerosene oil and Rs 6.56 per litre cut in the price of light diesel.

The following will be the new price of petrol, high speed diesel, light diesel and kerosene for the month of November 2019 if OGRA summary is approved.

Fuel Type Price Per Litre

Petrol

Rs 114.24

High Speed Diesel

Rs 127.41

Light Diesel

Rs 85.33

Kerosene Oil

Rs 97.18



