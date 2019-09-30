close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
Web Desk
September 30, 2019

Latest Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan for month of October 2019

Mon, Sep 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan, on the recommendations by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revises Petrol, High Speed Diesel, Light Diesel, Kerosene oil and other petroleum product prices on monthly basis.

For the month of October, OGRA has suggested a cut in the prices of petrol, high speed diesel and light diesel while an increase in kerosene oil prices.

The following will be the new price of petrol, high speed diesel, light diesel and kerosene for the month of October 2019 if OGRA recommendations are approved.

Fuel TypePrice Per Litre
Petrol
Rs 110.69
High Speed Diesel
Rs 123.91
Light Diesel
Rs 89.48
Kerosene Oil
Rs 100.76

Find the price of Petrol, High Speed Diesel, Light Diesel and Kerosene oil for the month of September 2019 here.

