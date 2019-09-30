Latest Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan for month of October 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan, on the recommendations by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revises Petrol, High Speed Diesel, Light Diesel, Kerosene oil and other petroleum product prices on monthly basis.



For the month of October, OGRA has suggested a cut in the prices of petrol, high speed diesel and light diesel while an increase in kerosene oil prices.

The following will be the new price of petrol, high speed diesel, light diesel and kerosene for the month of October 2019 if OGRA recommendations are approved.

Fuel Type Price Per Litre

Petrol

Rs 110.69

High Speed Diesel

Rs 123.91

Light Diesel

Rs 89.48

Kerosene Oil

Rs 100.76



