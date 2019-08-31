Latest Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan for month of September 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan, on the recommendations by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revises Petrol, High Speed Diesel, Light Diesel, Kerosene oil and other petroleum product prices on monthly basis.



For the month of September, OGRA has suggested a cut in the prices of petrol, high speed diesel, light diesel and kerosene oil.

The following will be the new price of petrol, high speed diesel, light diesel and Kerosene for the month of September 2019.

Fuel Type Price Per Litre

Petrol

Rs 113.24

High Speed Diesel

Rs 124.80

Light Diesel

Rs 91.89

Kerosene Oil

Rs 99.57



