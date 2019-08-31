close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
August 31, 2019

Latest Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan for month of September 2019

MISC

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan, on the recommendations by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revises Petrol, High Speed Diesel, Light Diesel, Kerosene oil and other petroleum product prices on monthly basis.

For the month of September, OGRA has suggested a cut in the prices of petrol, high speed diesel, light diesel and kerosene oil.

The following will be the new price of petrol, high speed diesel, light diesel and Kerosene for the month of September 2019.

Fuel TypePrice Per Litre
Petrol
Rs 113.24
High Speed Diesel
Rs 124.80
Light Diesel
Rs 91.89
Kerosene Oil
Rs 99.57

Find the price of Petrol, High Speed Diesel, Light Diesel and Kerosene oil for the month of August here.

