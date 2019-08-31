Latest Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan for month of August 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan, on the recommendations by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revises Petrol, High Speed Diesel, Light Diesel, Kerosene oil and other petroleum product prices on monthly basis.



The following are the new prices of petrol, high speed diesel, light diesel and Kerosene for the month of August 2019.