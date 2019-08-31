close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
August 31, 2019

Latest Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan for month of August 2019

Sat, Aug 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan, on the recommendations by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revises Petrol, High Speed Diesel, Light Diesel, Kerosene oil and other petroleum product prices on monthly basis.

The following are the new prices of petrol, high speed diesel, light diesel and Kerosene for the month of August 2019.

Fuel TypePrice Per Litre
Petrol
Rs 117.83
High Speed Diesel
Rs 132.47
Light Diesel
Rs 97.52
Kerosene Oil
Rs 103.84

