Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh give Diwali pictures on social media a miss?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were nowhere to be seen on the internet as the power couple refrained from sharing any pictures from their Diwali festivities making their fans miss them dearly.

The duo that had suggested that they will be spending ‘family time’ this Diwali, steered clear from giving their fans a glimpse into their celebrations, while the rest of the B-town was completely engrossed in exchanging pleasantries with each other and making appearances at parties hosted by various actors.



This made Ranveer and Deepika’s fans miss and yearn for them. Take a look at what the internet had to say:

Earlier, when Deepika was asked about her Diwali plans, she had revealed that it will be their family time. She added that they extremely treasure the time they have with their parents and sisters. They will not only be not working but also won't be socialising much, they added.

This was Ranveer and Deepika’s first Diwali as a married couple after they tied the knot in November 2018 in Italy.