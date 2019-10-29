Deepika Padukone's follower count mounts to 40 million: Watch video

Deepika Padukone, Bollywood’s undisputed queen has been witnessing her fan base expand more and more on a daily basis ever since she made her debut years ago.

And now the 33-year-old Padmaavat star added another feather to her cap as her Instagram follower count mounted to 40 million.

As an avid social media user the actress graces her fans with frequent updates and breathtaking pictures and with the new milestone, an elated Deepika turned to her Instagram with a video filled with gratitude.



“I am because of you! Thank you for the 40 million! Love, Deepika,” she said.

Check out the video here:







