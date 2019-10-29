close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 29, 2019

Deepika Padukone's follower count mounts to 40 million: Watch video

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 29, 2019
Deepika Padukone's follower count mounts to 40 million: Photo: India Today

Deepika Padukone, Bollywood’s undisputed queen has been witnessing her fan base expand more and more on a daily basis ever since she made her debut years ago.

And now the 33-year-old Padmaavat star added another feather to her cap as her Instagram follower count mounted to 40 million.

Watch as Deepika Padukone thanks her fans for 40 million follower count on Instagram.

As an avid social media user the actress graces her fans with frequent updates and breathtaking pictures and with the new milestone, an elated Deepika turned to her Instagram with a video filled with gratitude.

“I am because of you! Thank you for the 40 million! Love, Deepika,” she said.

Check out the video here: 



