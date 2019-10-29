close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
Bollywood

October 29, 2019

Ranveer Singh makes quirky appearance on John Cena's Instagram account

Ranveer Singh makes quirky appearance on John Cena’s Instagram account

Ranveer Singh has won hearts of John Cena’s fans on Instagram after he featured in a photo shared by the famous wrestler a few days ago.

The picture shows Ranveer in his quirkiest avatar from when he was shooting at the sets of his film Simmba.

Cena did not write any caption with the picture.

However, Ranveer was among the first ones to react and he wrote, “Can’t see me” – reminding everyone about the wrestler’s famous catchphrase from his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) days.

Ranveer had featured on Cena’s Instagram earlier as well when the wrestler shared a famous image of the actor from his movie Gully Boy

