Deepika Padukone film to clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s on Diwali 2021?

Deepika Padukone has established herself as one of the highest paid actresses in B-town, something she owes to famed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s and his blockbuster hits.

However, it seems like the two are going to go head-to-head in the year 2021.

After Bhansali’s project Inshallah got shelved recently, the filmmaker announced his next venture called Gangubai Kathiawadi which has Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Bhansali then came forth announcing his next film after that, which he said is his most ambitious project ever, titled Baiju Bawra.

The film that revolves around the revenge of music maestro Baiju Bawra will hit cinemas on Diwali 2021.

This means that the movie is going to clash with Deepika’s newly-announced film based on Mahabharata wherein she will essay the role of Draupadi.

Deepika and Bhansali have collaborated in massive hits like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat earlier.



