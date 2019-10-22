Deepika Padukone calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘a pathetic boyfriend’

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor share an ugly past, one which involves a lot of lies, betrayal and cheating.



While the two still share a cordial relationship, there was a time when they didn't hold high opinions of each other.

Some Indian publications recently came across an old interview of Ranbir Kapoor wherein his co-stars were asked about their opinion of the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor. Amongst them were also his exes Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

While Sonam appraised Ranbir, Deepika said that he is a ‘pathetic boyfriend’ and if there is any minus scale, he would top that too.



Deepika added that Ranbir is extremely unprofessional and very distracted as an actor. She added that he forcefully feeds his co-stars so that they get fat and look bad on screen.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and 83 opposite Ranveer Singh.