Deepika Padukone dazzles in an elegant black and white ensemble

Deepika Padukone is truly a diva who manages to make a statement with every attire she dons.



The Padmaavat star was recently spotted rocking a white and black ensemble that wowed everyone at the closing ceremony of the MAMI Film Festival 2019.

Her attire consisted of a pant-skirt and shirt combo by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. The actress paired her dress with black stiletto and dramatic eye makeup.

She chose to go with muted silver earrings which complimented her entire look.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in her next film Chappaak, and then in 83 opposite husband Ranveer Singh.