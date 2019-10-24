Deepika Padukone pokes fun at Ranveer Singh with hilarious meme

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, B-Town's hottest couple, have been serving major couple goals with their endearing banter on social media that always sweeps fans away.

The Padmaavat pair is at it again as they recently turned to their official social media platforms to poke fun at the other, as they are often found doing.

The 33-year-old Piku actor unleashed a wave of laughter amongst fans as she shared an adorable meme of Ranveer photoshopped on a child while she was turned into cotton candy.

“Ranveer’s favourite candy,” read the text along the photo.

As she shared the meme, Deepika wrote ‘LOL’ as she and the DeepVeer fans were unable to hold their laughter.



On the work front, the two will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s upcoming film 83.







