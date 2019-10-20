Deepika Padukone helps Ranveer Singh manage his time

Deepika Padukone is hailed far and wide as the undisputed queen of Bollywood with not just the magic she weaves on screens but also her impeccability in her personal life. And her husband Ranveer Singh could not agree more.

The 34-year-old 83 actor unveiled during the Vogue Women of the Year Awards that his superstar wife is a role model not just for her colossal fan base but also him.

He revealed that the starlet helps him manage his time, which is something he admitted to having struggled with.

Claiming that he is taking tips from Deepika, Ranveer added: "My relationship with time as a concept has been different in different phases of my life. Sometimes time would move so excruciatingly slow that it would be unbearable."

“Then there are times where I consciously choose to waste time and that can be quite nice as well," he added.

The pair will be celebrating their one year wedding anniversary next month on November 14.