Ranveer Singh wants to take the next flight home, thanks to Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh seems to have been smitten once again after seeing Deepika Padukone’s latest pictures from the MAMI Film Festival.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are no strangers to PDA and that does not seem to be changing anytime soon either.

The Simmba actor recently showed everyone just how mesmerized he is by his gorgeous wife in a collection of raw Instagram comments.

Their PDA only gets stronger the more they are away from each other it seems.

While miles apart at the MAMI Film Festival, at the time when Deepika posted her dreamy look, many were floored, including her own husband.

So much so that in one of her posts, Ranveer simply replied, “Ok that’s it. I’m on the next flight home.”

While on her other picture, her blindly breathtaking glowing skin seemed to woo him even further.