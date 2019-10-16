Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh prefer to stick to tradition in terms of marriage

Bollywood's favourite couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may appear to be the hottest couple in town but the two have made sure to make decisions remaining close to tradition, regarding their marriage.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar US, the 33-year-old Piku star revealed that the pair had decided to opt out of the idea of a cohabitation prior to them tying the knot.

“There was a lot of temptation to move away from the traditional, especially for the two of us, who are constantly travelling, but it was important to me,” she said.

“Ranveer has always been okay with whatever. He’s always said, ‘Whatever makes you happy makes me happy.’ But for me, it’s about wanting to do everything at the right time. It’s how I saw my parents do it, so I didn’t know any other way,” she added.



“If we had started living together earlier, then what would we be discovering later on? That’s what this year has been—living together and discovering each other. I like to say we made the best decision of our lives. I know people are cynical about marriage, but that hasn’t been our experience. We believe in the institution, and we’re enjoying every bit of it,” she went on.

