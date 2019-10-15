close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 15, 2019

Deepika Padukone: ‘Ranveer and I are very different on set than we are otherwise’

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 15, 2019
Deepika Padukone: ‘Ranveer and I are very different on set than we are otherwise’. Photo: India Today

B-Town’s favourite lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may seem to be inseparable as they get papped together on their everyday outings, but the two prefer to steer their paths separately in terms of their work life.

During an interview with an entertainment portal, the 33-year-old Bajirao Mastani starlet revealed that when the two are shooting for a film together, they prefer to drive separately instead of heading to work together.

Also read:  Deepika Padukone reveals what sets Ranveer Singh apart from Ranbir Kapoor

“If you see Ranveer and I on set, we are very different than what we are otherwise. We may not even sometimes drive together because we are in a different head space. It's not on purpose. There's no expectation of behaving like husband and wife or boyfriend and girlfriend when you're working,” she said.

“Your mind is occupied and you're performing like your character and all those things come into play,” she added. 

