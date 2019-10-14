Deepika Padukone reveals what sets Ranveer Singh apart from Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor had a history which is not kept hidden from Bollywood buffs as the two were involved in a tumultuously emotional relationship for a couple of years in the past.



Before tying the knot with husband and actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika was madly in love with Ranbir Kapoor, something that gave her severe mental health issues after she found Ranbir was cheating on her.

Recently, the Piku actress was asked about the one major difference between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor with regards to their acting.

To this, Deepika replied, “Ranbir doesn’t really have a process; he is very spontaneous. I have never really seen him ‘prepare’ for his role as such. He’s like me in that respect. Our approach is 50 percent rehearsed and 50 percent spontaneous.”

She then went on to reveal about Ranveer.

“Ranveer, really gets into the process. He changes everything for the role – right from the car he drives, to the clothes and the perfume he wears. He’s a different person every six months, which is probably one of the reasons why our relationship has lasted so long; I never get bored.”

On the professional front, Deepika will be reuniting with Ranveer on the big screen in 83.

The movie features the Padmaavat actor playing the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev while the diva will play his on-screen wife — Romi Dev — in the film.