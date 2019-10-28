Priyanka Chopra celebrates loved-up Diwali with Nick Jonas by her side

As the Hindu community all over the world revelled in Diwali celebrations on Sunday, celebrities also gave a glimpse into how they spent the 'festival of light'.



Nick Jonas turned to Instagram to share a special Diwali picture in which he can be seen paying respect to his wife Priyanka Chopra's Hindu roots and celebrating the occasion besides her.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate their first Diwali together in style

“Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending love and light to all of you all around the world,” Nick captioned the image which shows him in a close embrace with Pee Cee.

Earlier Priyanka had also shared a picture with Nick sending everyone warm Diwali wishes.

Nick is currently touring with the Jonas Brothers around the US where he is performing at concerts wherein Priyanka is often seen in the midst of the crowds cheering for him.



Priyanka Chopra to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film?

Priyanka was last seen in The Sky is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.