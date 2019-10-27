Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate their first Diwali together in style

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a year after they exchanged garlands and became man and wife, are leaving no stones unturned to make their first ever Diwali together, a memorable one.

The 37-year-old Quantico star turned to Instagram to share a glimpse of her glitzy and glittery Diwali chockfull of celebrations, alongside her husband in Mexican city of Cabo San Lucas.

The photo showed the loved-up couple rejoicing the celebratory vibes all around as they were joined by friends and family on the special occasion.

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours... दीपावाली की शुभकामनाएँ।। #diwaliincabo #peaceandprosperity," she captioned the photo.

