Priyanka Chopra ‘can’t wait’ to have kids with Nick Jonas

Ever since Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra tied the knot to Nick Jonas, fans and tabloids have been after the duo’s personal lives waiting for them to take the next big step in starting a family.

It now looks like, the B-Town queen cannot wait to go forth with it either as she revealed in an interview with Today.

Addressing the buzz that has been rife ever since the couple got married with pregnancy rumours surfacing all around, the actor said: “I can’t wait, I really can’t wait. I mean there’s so much that happens in our lives whenever God blesses us and that’s something that we both definitely want.”

She earlier also stated how buying a house in Los Angeles and having a kid are in her to-do list.

Meanwhile, the diva is currently busy promoting her film The Sky is Pink starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film will hit theatres on October 11.