Priyanka Chopra to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film?

Priyanka Chopra is rumoured to be in talks with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next film.



PeeCee, who has already collaborated with Bhansali in multiple projects, made her Bollywood comeback with The Sky is Pink and she is already looking for future ventures.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying, “It’s a project that she will co-produce along with an Indian producer. Priyanka was keen to make this film with her dear friend and favorite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They spoke about it, but it didn’t work out. She is now in the advanced stages of negotiation with a couple of top names for her co-production. If the partnership doesn’t work out, she will do it alone.”

Priyanka collaborated with Bhansali last in 2015 in Bajirao Mastani.

She has the Netflix original The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline too.