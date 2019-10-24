Ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor has perfect relationship advice for Priyanka Chopra

Everyone is aware of the previous relationship that Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra shared, regardless of the fact that it is ancient history now.

During a recent chat show with Neha Dhupia however, when Shahid Kapoor was asked to give relationship advice to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the actor stated, “Understand each other’s backgrounds as well as you can, because you’re from very different backgrounds.”

The actor also had a bit of advice for Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, he told them to be careful to “Balance work and personal space”.



The actor was also asked about his opinions on a change of cast for the movie, Padmaavat, and who he would choose as actors if given the chance.

Shahid Kapoor went on to say that he would go for Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ayay Devgn.