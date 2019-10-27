Watch: Azadi March container gets stuck under bridge

KARACHI: An overhead bridge on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway became the first hiccup for Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Azadi March as it set out for Islamabad on Sunday.

Videos circulating on Twitter showed the shipping container carrying JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his comrades stuck under the bridge due to it's height.

The motorway connects Karachi to Hyderabad and others parts of the country.

Earlier, Fazl spoke to his party workers at Sohrab Goth where they had gathered to become part of his Azadi March.

The JUI-F convoys are due to stay overnight in Sukkur and resume their journey towards Islamabad on Monday morning.