Sun Oct 27, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 27, 2019

Watch: Azadi March container gets stuck under bridge

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 27, 2019

KARACHI: An overhead bridge on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway became the first hiccup for Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Azadi March as it set out for Islamabad on  Sunday.

Videos circulating on Twitter showed the shipping container carrying JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his  comrades  stuck under the bridge  due to it's  height. 

The motorway  connects Karachi to Hyderabad and others parts of the country. 

Earlier, Fazl spoke to his  party workers at  Sohrab Goth  where they had gathered to become part of his Azadi March.

The JUI-F convoys  are  due to stay overnight in  Sukkur and resume their journey towards  Islamabad on  Monday morning.

