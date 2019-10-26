Judo: Shah getting closer to Olympic Qualifier

Karachi: Pakistan’s top Judoka Shah Hussain Shah has jumped himself closer to Olympic Qualification after best-ever performance in Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam where he finished 5th — the best ever performance by any Pakistani Judoka in world highest level contest after World championship.

Shah, who was competing in -100kg weight category, downed world number 55 Anton Savytskiy in the second round after being awarded a bye in the first round.

He then defeated Uzbekistan’s world number 28 Mukhammad karim Khurramov in the 3rd round to before going down against world number 18th Zelym Kotsoiev of Azerbaijan in the quarter final.

After being defeated in the quarter final, Shah Hussain Shah fought in repechage category and defeated China’s Erihemubatu but went down against Canadia’s world number 4 Shady Elnahas in bronze medal bout.

An official of Pakistan Judo Federation hoped (PJF) that they’re expecting at least 360 qualifying points for Shah Hussain Shah after securing 5th position in the grand-slam.

Masood Ahmed, the secretary of Pakistan Judo Federation, told this correspondent that if Shah manages to maintain his current position then he’ll be near getting an Olympic berth on continental quota.

The top judoka from Pakistan will have to play various tournaments till May 2020 in an attempt to confirm his place in Tokyo Olympics.

A statement from Pakistan Judo Federation, meanwhile, said that PJF President Col Junaid Alam has expressed entire satisfaction as well as pleasure on this unprecedented achievement.

He added that Shah will be sent to Australian Grand Prix next week. He will also feature in last grand slam of this year in Nov and then an open championship in Hong Kong.

The statement from PJF highlighted that the Olympic Judo qualifying is a two year period process but despite the efforts by PJF, Shah could participate in only one contest in first year of the qualifying cycle while the other judokas of world participated in at least 6 or 7 tournaments.

“Despite verbal consent by minister IPC and DG PSB, not a single penny has been released so far by Pakistan Sports board,” the Judo Federation statement added.