Alia Bhatt’s highlight of the year was bagging Filmfare award with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood’s favourite couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor despite having weathered all storms and rumours regarding their relationship and remain stronger as ever.

The 26-year-old Brahmastra star often takes over the internet with her viral vlogs on YouTube and in her latest video answered all questions that fans had for her, including unveiling some special memories with her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

When asked about her most special moment of 2019, the actor revealed that the highlight of the year had been when she had bagged the Filmfare award alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

"For me the most special moment was the moment where I received my Filmfare award and also Ranbir had just received his Filmfare award. The moment of us on stage and pictures were clicking," she said.



On the work front, the actor is currently working on her film Sadak 2 with father Mahesh Bhatt, after wrapping Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor earlier.