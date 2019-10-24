close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
October 24, 2019

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor papped in London amid wedding buzz

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor papped in London amid wedding buzz. Photo: Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been all over social media following the debacle surrounding their fake wedding invite that had left fans in bliss for a brief period. 

However, it looks like the two are standing firm against all the gossips and ‘fake’ stories as they were recently papped vacationing in London.

Pictures circulating over the internet showed the duo striking a pose with fans and soaking up the sun in London while later at night were spotted obliging to more excited fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the pair will next appear in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra while Ranbir also has Shamshera in the pipeline and Alia is currently prepping to star in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. 

Watch: Alia Bhatt reacts to 'fake' wedding invite: 

Alia Bhatt blushes as she gets asked about circulating wedding invite. Souce: Pinkvilla



