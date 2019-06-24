Alia Bhatt responds to marriage buzz with Ranbir Kapoor

B-Town lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been keeping fans restless who are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping the next big, fat Bollywood wedding of the duo.

But it looks like they’ll have to hold their horses for now, as presently, no wedding bells are on the cards for the actors, revealed Alia as she shed light on certain aspects of her relationship with the heartthrob.

In an interview with Times of India, the 26-year-old Highway actor revealed that despite wedding bells chiming all around her, marriage is not on her to-do list.

When asked about the gossip coming afloat regarding her ‘roka’ and wedding ceremony with beau Ranbir Kapoor, the actor stated: “The only ‘Roka’ I’m going to is the restaurant in London. There’s no roka happening for me. And why are you putting a year to my marriage?”

“And about getting married? Well, that’s the only thing that’s irritating right now. Every morning I wake up to the news that I’m getting married. I tell him what the hell. I guess he’s used to it,” she added.

Moreover, speaking about her relationship, the starlet stated: “It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now.”

“The best part is that we’re two individuals who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together. That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship,” she added.

She went on to reveal when she decided that Ranbir was ‘the guy’ for her.

“When I met him for the first time in my life. Again, let me tell you he’s not difficult. He’s a supremely simple person. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He’s way better a person than I am,” she said.