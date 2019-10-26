Tiger Shroff to move into his lavish Mumbai dream home in 2020?

Tiger Shroff has been basking in the glory of his recent offering War that just entered the triple crore business club.



Rumours suggest that the heartthrob might be moving into his dream house in a plush locality in Mumbai along with family by the April of next year.

As per a recent report, the apartment is currently decorated with inputs from Tiger’s mom Ayesha Shroff and Sussanne Khan.

The house is supposed to have designated places for Tiger’s rigorous gym routines and workout sessions, as well as dance sequences and meetings. Also, the house is an eight-bedroom sprawling apartment in a plush area in Mumbai.



A source quoted to Mumbai Mirror, “There are spaces assigned for his workouts, dance practice and official meetings. Shopping for it is on in full swing.”

Earlier Tiger had revealed he has bought a new house in 2018 and said he will move in when it’s ready.

On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor.