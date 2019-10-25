close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
Ranveer Singh’s jam session to Tiger Shroff’s 'War' song was a treat to the eyes

Ranveer Singh’s jam session to Tiger Shroff’s 'War' song was a treat to the eyes

Tiger Shroff has made history on the box office ever since his movie War released. The film successfully hit the triple century mark at the box office already and fans cannot get enough of it. 

While celebrities and fans alike are seen grooving to the catchy songs of the movie,  Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was the latest one to shower love on the movie stars.

Trailer of War starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan 

With only two songs in the whole movie, they are a major success and have managed to grab the audience’s attention. Ranveer Singh’s jam seems to be Jai Jai Shiv Shankar song from the movie War.

A few days after the actor successfully wrapped up the shooting for Kabir Khan’s 83, he went onto Instagram live and during a chat he was having, the actor was  rocking out to a song from War. Singh  went on to praise Hrithik Roshan for the dance.

He further revealed that his wish of wanting to see Tiger and Hrithik dance together was finally fulfilled. Their dance moves were like a treat to watch. 

