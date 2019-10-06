Tiger Shroff cheers little fan up after she got sad seeing fight in ‘War’

With Bollywood’s latest blockbuster hit ‘War’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, receiving immense love and appreciation from all around, there is one little fan who was nothing but upset after watching her pinup fight on-screen.

A tweet that has garnered much attention is melting hearts, as it shows a little girl upset after watching Shroff’s latest offering, thinking her idol may not be okay after the events of the film unrolled.

Father of the little fan, tweeted: “Watched #War with a very very big fan of @iTIGERSHROFF, my 4y old daughter(Navya). she was to c u fight with @[email protected] u r her inspiration for doing Gymnastic.”

However, the little girl’s frown soon turned upside down as Shroff stepped forth to pacify her.

“Hi navya! Dont be sad im ok now! Would love to meet her soon sir,” he responded.



