Khattak, PM Imran exchange views on upcoming Rahbar Committee negotiations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak discussed the first round of talks that will be held between the government and the opposition’s Rahbar Committee on Friday.

Khattak has been tasked by the prime minister to head negotiations with the opposition committee on the upcoming Azadi March.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is organizing a long march which will begin from October 27 and will culminate on October 31 at the federal capital. The Rahbar Committee will make the final call on whether a protest sit-in will be held in Islamabad or not.

The defence minister apprised the prime minister about his recent talks with opposition members and sought the prime minister’s advice before the first round of talks with the Rahbar Committee are held on Friday.

Khattak discussed the doctors’ protest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Prime Minister Imran, who gave the former the green signal to form a committee to solve the crisis.

Fazl has threatened the government with a long march which will begin on October 27. The JUI-F chief has demanded Prime Minister Imran’s resignation and has said that anything less will not be acceptable.

Fazl blames Prime Minister Imran for the country’s economic woes and other troubles. The prime minister, on the other hand, in a recent meeting with journalists and analysts, said that Fazl’s march has a ‘special agenda’.

The government has warned the opposition that anyone who tries to take the law into their hands will be dealt with strictly.