Maulana Tariq Jamil inquires after Nawaz Sharif's health

LAHORE: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil on Thursday visited Lahore's Services Hospital to inquire after the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif, who has been serving a jail term in Kot Lakhpat jail, was taken to the Hospital after his platelet count dropped to an alarming level.

He was recently handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand in connection with an inquiry related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

The former prime minister was in NAB custody when his health condition deteriorated.

The PML-N has held the government responsible for the worsening health condition of its leader.