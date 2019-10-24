My sincere prayers are with Nawaz Sharif for his health: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Political differences notwithstanding, my sincere prayers are with Nawaz Sharif for his health, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday two days after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader was hospitalised in critical condition.

“I have directed all concerned to ensure provision of the best possible health care and medical treatment to him," said the prime minister on Twitter.

Nawaz Sharif, who has been serving a jail term in Kot Lakhpat jail, was taken to Lahore's Services Hospital after his platelet count dropped to an alarming level.

He was recently handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand in connection with an inquiry related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

The former prime minister was in NAB custody when his health condition deteriorated.

The PML-N has held the government responsible for the worsening health condition of its leader.