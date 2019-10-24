Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar soak up the Paris sun during romantic getaway

PARIS: Newly-weds Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan are currently vacationing in the city of love of — Paris.

The duo that tied the knot in August are serving major couple goals to everyone with their loved-up pictures breaking the internet recently.



Sharing a glimpse from their romantic getaway, Naimal on Wednesday posted pictures alongside husband Hamza, with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.

Naimal and Hamza were also in Spain lately.









Hamza and Naimal got married in a stunning wedding ceremony - attended by eminent personalities - in August.

Following their marriage, Naimal bid farewell to the media industry and there are speculations that Hamza might follow suit and quit showbiz too.