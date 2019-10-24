close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 24, 2019

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar soak up the Paris sun during romantic getaway

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 24, 2019
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar soak up the Paris sun during romantic getaway

PARIS: Newly-weds Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan are currently vacationing in the city of love of  — Paris.

Top read: Hamza Abbasi confirms he is tying knot with Naimal Khawar

The duo that tied the knot in August are serving major couple goals to everyone with their loved-up pictures breaking the internet recently.

Sharing a glimpse from their romantic getaway, Naimal on Wednesday posted pictures alongside husband Hamza, with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. 

View this post on Instagram

Bonjour

A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan) on

Naimal and Hamza were also in Spain lately. 

View this post on Instagram

I’ll miss this heaven.

A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan) on



Hamza and Naimal got married in a stunning wedding ceremony - attended by eminent personalities - in August. 

WATCH: Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan Valima Reception

Following their  marriage, Naimal bid farewell to the media industry and there are speculations that Hamza might follow suit and quit showbiz too. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment