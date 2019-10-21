Salman Khan fumes on 'Bigg Boss' stage as he hints at quitting the show

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan stormed off the Bigg Boss 13 stage in flaming anger and asked the makers of the production to find another host for the show.

The reality TV show which has staggeringly low TRPs, has become synonymous with Salman Khan alone.

Also read: Salman Khan doesn’t want Anushka Sharma for 'Radhe' as he doesn’t like ‘actresses arguing’

During a new promo, the Bharat actor appeared to be infuriated as he walked off the stage while contestants are left with their jaws dropped, cowering in fear.

With his parting line “This is serious, get someone else to do this,” Khan seems to signal his departure from the show.



Also read: Salman Khan gets taken aback as fan sneaks up to him for a selfie

However, viewers are speculating whether the actor has seriously called it quits or if this is a ploy to resurrect the show’s TRP’s.