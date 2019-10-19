Salman Khan doesn’t want Anushka Sharma for 'Radhe' as he doesn’t like ‘actresses arguing’

As Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Eid release of Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop, becomes all the rage, fans cannot help but wonder who the lucky lady will be to weave magic with him on screens.

While it looked like the questions have finally been answered on the subject with speculations surrounding Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma getting roped in, there might be another side to the story.

A report by Deccan Chronicle citing a source refuted the buzz regarding Anushka romancing Salman for the film, terming it ‘not true.’

“Salman wouldn’t want to work with Anushka again and neither would Anushka. During Sultan they had a lot of heated arguments and Salman Khan doesn’t like actresses arguing while shooting,” added the insider.

On the other hand, another source informed that Sonakshi Sinha might be prepping up to secure the lead alongside the megastar but also added that Salman wants to keep the starlet exclusive to Dabangg franchise.

Moreover, Disha Patani’s name also surfaced for the role but that too seems unlikely at this point.

The report further adds that Katrina Kaif might be considered eventually as the actor never refuses a chance to share screens with Salman.