Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan still in for 'Satte Pe Satta'? Farah Khan reveals

Bollywood megastars Anushka Sharma and Hrithik Roshan were all anyone could talk about since the past few days ever since it was speculated that the two will be sharing screen space together.

It looks like the buzz still remains mere speculation as acclaimed Indian director Farah Khan stepped forth commenting on the entire matter that has taken tabloids and social media by storm lately.

Speaking about the Satte Pe Satta remake and the actors getting roped in, Khan revealed to Filmfare: “Unless we come together and make a proper official announcement, everything is speculation.

“I am waiting for Rohit, because he is quite occupied these days, finishing the last leg of the shooting of his film Sooryavanshi. Let people continue guessing and the reports run. I would still say those are all speculation,” she added.

She further revealed that an official announcement will be made by Diwali about who’s in and who’s out.