Mon Oct 14, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 14, 2019

Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan getting ready to star in Farah Khan's upcoming film?

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 14, 2019
Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan getting ready to star in Farah Khan's upcoming film? Photo: Tumblr

Farah Khan is ready to bring together two of Bollywood's finest names, Anushka Sharma and Hrithik Roshan for her upcoming project, and fans cannot hold their horses  to see the two share screen space. 

Reports citing sources have now confirmed the pair getting roped in for Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty’s next partnership that has fans already excited.

Also read:  Anushka Sharma to romance Hrithik Roshan in ‘Satta Pe Satta’ remake: report

A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama: “Yes, Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma have been locked for the film, and the project will be going on floors in the first quarter of 2020. As for its release, Farah Khan is looking to release the film in early 2021.”

The famed Khan-Shetty duo is known to weave magic on silver screens with their partnership and if speculations are to be believed Farah’s next project may be a remake of the 1982-released film Satte Pe Satta

